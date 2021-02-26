Victim’s name released from Monday’s fatal Mason City structure fire
MASON CITY — Mason City fire officials have released the name of the victim of a fatal structure fire on Monday.
The Mason City Fire Department says 60-year-old Rhonda “DeeAnn” Lloyd died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire. Firefighters responded to 777 South Eisenhower #57 shortly before 9 o’clock Monday night for the report of a house fire.
On arrival, firefighters encountered a structure that was heavily involved in fire. Fire crews remains on the scene for almost five hours to extinguish the fire as well as investigate.
The Fire Department says their investigation has determined the cause of the fire appears to be smoking materials.