Victim identified in fatal Mason City house fire earlier this month

Sep 23, 2021 @ 5:51am

MASON CITY — Authorities have identified the victim from a fatal Mason City house fire earlier this month.

Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says fire and police personnel were called to a house fire at 123 North Tennessee Place shortly after 5 o’clock on the morning of September 7th. On arrival, firefighters were able to enter and search the house, where they found one person dead.

Police along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the State Fire Marshal have been working to confirm the identity of the victim, and based on their investigation, Brinkley says the victim is 24-year-old Tonette Wolfe of Mason City, pending DNA confirmation.

Brinkley says the investigation into the fire and Wolfe’s death are ongoing. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Police Department at 641-421-3636.

