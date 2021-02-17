Victim and alleged killer identified in Prestage stabbing
The victim of the fatal stabbing Tuesday morning at the Prestage Foods plant in Eagle Grove has been identified.
Deputies say 50-year-old Wayne Smith of Fort Dodge was found stabbed to death inside the locker room of the pork processing plant. Deputies arrested 26-year-old Lukouxs (Lucas) Brown of Fort Dodge and charged him with first-degree murder in Smith’s death. Investigators say the two men knew each other — but they are still trying to determine the exact nature of their relationship. Brown is being held in the Wright County Jail with a court appearance scheduled for today (Wednesday).
(By Rob Jones, KFVD, Fort Dodge)