Vice president plans Des Moines visit to talk taxes

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has scheduled a Des Moines visit to promote tax cuts.

He is scheduled to appear at 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center’s grand ballroom. The doors open at 11 a.m. The event is being promoted by America First Policies, a nonprofit group established to support Trump’s policies.

The speech is open to the public. Reservations can be made at the American First website .

Pence talked about taxes and other topics on July 11 when he visited Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids.