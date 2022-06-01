      Weather Alert

Verdicts Reached In Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Libel Trial

Jun 1, 2022 @ 12:58pm

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) – The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp’s $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp. Heard said she was defamed when Depp’s lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax.

The verdicts are expected to be read inside the Virginia court at 3 p.m.

To reach a verdict, the seven-person civil jury has to come to a unanimous decision.

Depp accused Heard of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

