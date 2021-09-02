Ventura man pleads not guilty to lottery ticket theft
VENTURA — A Ventura man has pleaded not guilty after being accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets.
39-year-old Richard Pierce is accused of working with another person multiple times during the month of July to buy lottery tickets at the Ventura Mart using bad checks and then cashing in the tickets to redeem the prize money.
Pierce was due in court Tuesday for his arraignment hearing but last week filed a written plea of not guilty to six counts of lottery ticket theft and one count of forgery, all Class D felonies. His trial is scheduled to start on November 16th.