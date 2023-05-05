KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Vehicle malfunction likely cause of Mason City garage fire Wednesday night

May 5, 2023 5:02AM CDT
MASON CITY — A malfunction on a vehicle that was parked in a garage is the most likely cause of a garage fire in southeastern Mason City on Wednesday night.

The Mason City Fire Department says they were dispatched to 689 15th Southeast at about 8:42 PM, where on arrival they found a fully involved fire in a large, detached garage, as well as vehicles, a wooden fence and a tree also burning.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the fire and prevent it from spreading into the house or other nearby structures. Crews stayed on the scene for about two hours.

The Fire Department says the family was able to return home at about 1 o’clock Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported. 

