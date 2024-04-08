Vatican Blasts Gender-Affirming Surgery, Surrogacy, And Gender Theory As Violations Of Human Dignity

The prefect of the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, presents the declaration 'Dignitas Infinita' (Infinite Dignity) during a press conference at the Vatican, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has declared that gender-affirming surgeries and surrogacy are grave violations of human dignity.

A new document from the doctrine office puts them on a par with abortion and euthanasia as practices that violate God’s plan for human life.

In its most eagerly anticipated section, the Vatican flat-out rejected “gender theory” or the idea that one’s gender can be changed.

It said God created man and woman as biologically different, separate beings, and said people must not tinker with that plan or try to “make oneself God.”