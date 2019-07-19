Vander Plaats endorses King opponent Feenstra
By KGLO News
|
Jul 19, 2019 @ 6:44 AM

DES MOINES — A prominent social conservative in Iowa has endorsed one of Congressman Steve King’s Republican challengers.

Bob Vander Plaats has run for governor three times. He’s now president and C-E-O of The Family Leader and has personally endorsed state Senator Randy Feenstra’s bid against Congressman King. Vander Plaats says Feenstra “is a man of integrity who is guided by his faith and someone Iowans’ can trust to faithfully represent them in Congress.”

Feenstra reported raising 140-thousand dollars in the past three months, increasing his fundraising lead over King. King reported raising more than 90-thousand dollars, but ended the second quarter with about 18-thousand dollars left in his campaign account.

Campaign finance reports indicate the two other Republicans who have been raising money to run against King had more money in their campaign accounts than King did.

