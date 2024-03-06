Valero signs on with Summit for carbon pipeline use

CHARLES CITY — Summit Carbon Solutions has announced a partnership with ethanol producer Valero for the use of its proposed carbon pipeline.

Valero has five Iowa ethanol plants in Albert City, Charles City, Fort Dodge, Hartley, and Lakota, along with others in Nebraska, Minnesota, and South Dakota. They produce 1.1 billion gallons of ethanol every year.

Summit says the company would capture 3.1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually that would be shipped through the pipeline that will run through Iowa.

The Iowa Utilities Board held an eight-week public hearing on the pipeline permit that ended in November, and Summit is waiting for the IUB decision on the issue.