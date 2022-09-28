KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Vaccine Appears To Protect Against Monkeypox, CDC Says

September 28, 2022 4:27PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. public health officials say at-risk people who have received just one dose of the monkeypox vaccine have appeared to be significantly less likely to get sick from the virus.

Still, on Wednesday they urged a second dose for full protection.

It’s the first look public health officials have offered into how the Jynneos vaccine is working against the monkeypox outbreak.

The virus is primarily spread among men who have sex with infected men.

