Utility phone scam reported once again in Mason City
By KGLO News
|
Sep 14, 2018 @ 11:59 AM

MASON CITY — There’s reports of a familiar phone scam happening again in north-central Iowa.

Mike McKelvey of the Mason City Police Department says many area residents and businesses on Thursday reported getting threatening phone calls from someone claiming to be with Alliant Energy.

He says the caller threatens to shut off the resident’s or business’ utilities in one hour unless that person pays immediately over the phone. McKelvey says Alliant does not operate that way.

He reminds residents that they should never give out sensitive information to unsolicited callers or e-mailers.

McKelvey says if something is in doubt, check your account online or contact the Alliant office.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

It’s been five years since Hampton man vanished Plans to produce first medical marijuana products in Iowa on schedule Iowa’s poverty rate fell, median household income rose in 2017 Meredith cuts 200 more jobs to reduce costs after Time deal Slipknot brings its heavy metal help to Des Moines haunted house (audio) Reynolds says ride on donor’s plane pre-approved by Ethics Board