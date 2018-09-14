Utility phone scam reported once again in Mason City

MASON CITY — There’s reports of a familiar phone scam happening again in north-central Iowa.

Mike McKelvey of the Mason City Police Department says many area residents and businesses on Thursday reported getting threatening phone calls from someone claiming to be with Alliant Energy.

He says the caller threatens to shut off the resident’s or business’ utilities in one hour unless that person pays immediately over the phone. McKelvey says Alliant does not operate that way.

He reminds residents that they should never give out sensitive information to unsolicited callers or e-mailers.

McKelvey says if something is in doubt, check your account online or contact the Alliant office.