USDA says planting nearly done

May 27, 2020 @ 10:00am

DES MOINES — The end of the planting season is getting  closer.

The USDA crop report shows 97 percent of the corn crop is in the ground — which is three weeks ahead of last year and two weeks ahead of the five-year average. Eighty-two percent of the corn has already emerged — up by 20 percent from the previous week.

On the soybean side — 92 percent are planted — and that’s almost one month ahead of last year and two weeks ahead of average. Just more than half of the beans have emerged — double what had already popped out of the ground last week.

