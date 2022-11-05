KGLO News KGLO News Logo

US To Fly Supersonic Bomber In Show Of Force Against North Korea

November 5, 2022 1:34AM CDT
Share
US To Fly Supersonic Bomber In Show Of Force Against North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said at least one B-1B bomber will participate on the last day of a combined U.S.-South Korea aerial exercise that wraps up Saturday. South Korean and U.S. military officials didn’t immediately provide more details.

The North this week sent dozens of missiles into the sea, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings in northern Japan, and flew its own warplanes inside its territory.

For the latest

Trending

1

Nora Springs woman charged with sexual abuse while she worked as a counselor to plead guilty
2

Mason City woman to plead guilty to stealing over $3000 from local liquor store
3

Homeless man arrested after being accused of multiple thefts, pointing a gun at store employee
4

Mason City pleads not guilty to multiple burglaries at home
5

Hampton attorney arrested on child sexual abuse charges