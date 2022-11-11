KGLO News KGLO News Logo

US Sending Ukraine $400 Million More In Military Aid

November 10, 2022 6:45PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine amid concerns financial assistance for the war against Russia could decline if Republicans take control of Congress.

The announcement came Thursday, as the vote counting from the midterm elections continues. Republicans are inching closer to a narrow House majority. Control of the Senate hinges on tight races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.

U.S. officials say the aid package will contain large amounts of ammunition and, for the first time, four highly mobile Avenger Air Defense Systems.

The U.S. has committed more than $18 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked in February.

