KGLO News KGLO News Logo

US Public Debt Is Projected To Reach 181% Of American Economic Activity In 30 Years

June 28, 2023 3:19PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office is giving the world a concerning look at the U.S. government’s ledgers.

And it’s a picture of ever higher deficits, greater government spending and tax revenues that only begin to increase when existing tax cuts expire.

The nonpartisan agency estimates in its latest 30-year outlook that publicly held debt will be equal to a record 181% of American economic activity by 2053.

That compares with a projected 98% at the end of this budget year.

It’s a sign that the government is getting more dependent on debt to pay for Social Security, Medicare, the military, infrastructure and an array of programs that benefit millions of households.

For the latest

Trending

1

Officer-involved shooting in Sheffield leaves one man dead
2

Mason City woman convicted in 1993 Waterloo murder won't be placed back on parole for at least nine months
3

BREAKING --- Mistrial declared in Mason City man's kidnapping trial
4

Osage man's murder trial, supression hearing delayed
5

Not guilty plea by Mason City woman accused of passing out drunk while driving with child in car