KGLO News KGLO News Logo

US Producer Prices Slid In 0.5% In October, Biggest Drop Since 2020

November 15, 2023 11:46AM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices fell sharply last month as inflationary pressure continued to ease in the face of a year and a half of higher interest rates.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — dropped 0.5% in October from September, biggest drop since April 2020.

On a year-over-year basis, producer prices were up 1.3% from October 2022.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman sentenced to five years in prison for stabbing her wife
2

2023 City-School Election Results
3

Under settlement, 14 Iowans eligible for $788,000 from precious metals firm
4

Mason City man acquitted of kidnapping sentenced to ten years on sexual abuse charge
5

Surf Ballroom announces lineup for 2024 Winter Dance Party