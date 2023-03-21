KGLO News KGLO News Logo

US Probes Reports Of Steering Glitch On Newer Honda Civics

March 21, 2023 1:54PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints from Honda Civic drivers that their steering can stick, causing a momentary increase in effort and increasing the risk of a crash.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an estimated 238,000 Civics from the 2022 and 2023 model years.

The agency says it has 145 complaints about the problem, which happens mostly at highway speeds.

The complaints came over the past 11 months and occurred mostly on vehicles with low miles.

An increase in steering effort can cause an overreaction or inability to avoid a road hazard, the agency says in documents posted Tuesday on its website. T

here were no reports of crashes or injuries.

For the latest

Trending

1

Osage man charged with murdering missing Cerro Gordo County woman wants trial moved out of Osage
2

Bristow woman accused of injuring 21-month-old child at Allison daycare
3

Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide in Mason City man's death to plead guilty
4

Winter isn't over yet --- Winter Storm Watch Thursday, 5-8" forecast
5

Plymouth woman pleads not guilty to child endangerment resulting in death charge