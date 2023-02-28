KGLO News KGLO News Logo

US Marshals Computer System Hit By Ransomware Attack

February 28, 2023 3:03PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) – There was a major breach of a U.S. Marshals Service computer system this month with ransomware.

Hackers stole sensitive and personally identifiable data about agency employees and targets of investigations.

An agency spokesman says the hacked system was disconnected from the network shortly after the breach and stolen data were discovered Feb. 17.

The Justice Department determined it was a major incident and opened an investigation as the Marshals work to tamp down any risks associated with the breach.

The incident was the latest example of cybercriminals targeting a government agency in a ransomware plot, a type of attack that has become the world’s most serious cybersecurity concern.

