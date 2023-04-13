KGLO News KGLO News Logo

US Jobless Claims Rise But Remain At Historically Low Levels

April 13, 2023 2:36PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) – U.S. applications for jobless benefits rose to their highest level in more than a year, but remain at relatively low levels despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and job market in its battle against inflation.

Jobless claims in the U.S. for the week ending April 8 rose by 11,000 to 239,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week fluctuations, rose by 2,250 to 240,000.

Applications for unemployment benefits are broadly seen reflective of the number of layoffs in the U.S

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman sentenced to seven years on federal meth dealing charge
2

Waverly man re-sentenced on Floyd County lascivious acts charge after Court of Appeals win
3

Forest City woman faces up to 45 years in prison for pocketing store deposits instead of taking them to the bank
4

Plea change hearing set for Plymouth woman accused of child endangerment resulting in death
5

Britt murder suspect to undergo competency tests