US Highway 65 near Rockwell to be closed starting next week for bridge replacement project
ROCKWELL — A section of US Highway 65 near Rockwell is closing Monday for about five months for a bridge replacement project.
The Iowa Department of Transportation says the bridge is over the East Branch Beaverdam Creek about a mile south of County Road B-60.
During the project, motorists will be detoured around the work zone by traveling east for about four miles on County Road C-13 to County Road S-56, north on S-56 to B-60 and then on B-60 about four miles to US Highway 65.
The DOT expects the project to be completed around November 16th.
Motorists are reminded to drive with caution around construction zones, obey the posted speed limit and other signs, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.