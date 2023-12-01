KGLO News KGLO News Logo

US HEALTH OFFICIALS: Flu On The Rise, RSV May Be Peaking

December 1, 2023 1:50PM CST
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say flu is picking up steam while RSV lung infections may be peaking.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that COVID-19 remains the main cause of hospitalizations and deaths in the country.

The agency said a surge in RSV infections may be about to peak.

And CDC officials say they are also looking into reports of outbreaks of pneumonia in two states, but say they don’t believe it’s due to anything unusual.

As the flu season progresses, 11 states are now reporting a high level of illnesses.

