US Fighter Jets Strike Iran-Linked Sites In Syria In Retaliation For Attacks On US Troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says U.S. fighter jets launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The strikes come in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.

They reflect the Biden administration’s determination to maintain a delicate balance.

The U.S. wants to hit Iranian-backed groups suspected of targeting the U.S. as strongly as possible to deter future aggression, while also working to avoid provoking a wider conflict.

The U.S. does not have any information yet on casualties or an assessment of damage from Friday’s strikes.