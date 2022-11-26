KGLO News KGLO News Logo

US FCC Bans Sales, Import Of Chinese Tech From Huawei, ZTE

November 25, 2022 7:11PM CST
Share
US FCC Bans Sales, Import Of Chinese Tech From Huawei, ZTE

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security.

The 5-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will block the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks. It’s the latest in a years-long escalation of U.S. restrictions of Chinese technology that began with President Donald Trump and has continued under President Joe Biden’s administration.

For the latest

Trending

1

BREAKING --- Four children dead in Mason City house fire
2

Clarion man charged with child endangerment, OWI after Mason City traffic stop
3

Mason City woman pleads not guilty to taking money from local store cash register
4

Mason City man charged with bringing large knife into Cerro Gordo County jail
5

Probation for Mason City man convicted of reckless use of a firearm causing injury