      Weather Alert

US Economy Shrank 0.9% Last Quarter

Jul 28, 2022 @ 9:01am

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession.

The decline in the gross domestic product – the broadest gauge of the economy – followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March.

Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession.

The report comes at a critical time.

Consumers and businesses have been struggling under the weight of punishing inflation and higher borrowing costs.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a sizable three-quarters of a point for a second straight time.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man charged with firing rifle at a vehicle
Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local chiropractor enters Alford plea
Mason City council approves first round of grants to help with fire suppression system portions of building renovations
Mason City man killed in two-vehicle crash just west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County
More details released about shooting incident Sunday night leading to arrest of Mason City man
Connect With Us