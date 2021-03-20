      Weather Alert

US Businesses Near Border Struggle With Boundaries’ Closure

Mar 20, 2021 @ 10:52am

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) – Small businesses in border towns across the U.S. are reeling from the economic fallout of the partial closure of North America’s international boundaries. Restrictions on nonessential travel were put in place a year ago to curb the spread of the virus and have been extended almost every month since. Small businesses, residents and local chambers of commerce say the financial toll has been steep, as have the disruptions to life in communities where it’s common to shop, work and sleep in two different countries. And as more Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19 and infection rates fall across the U.S., many are hoping the restrictions will soon be eased.

For the latest

Trending
Iowa House passes bill to make state permits to buy, carry guns optional
Reynolds tours Willow Creek Riverwalk area in Mason City
Mason City police continue investigation into bones, clothing found on banks of Winnebago River
Northwood woman dead after single-vehicle crash
Mason City Community School District taxpayers to see rise in property tax levy