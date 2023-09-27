KGLO News KGLO News Logo

US Allows Israeli Citizens To Travel To US Visa-Free As Israel Joins A Select Group Of Countries

September 27, 2023 12:02PM CDT
President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Biden was in New York to address the 78th United Nations General Assembly. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has admitted Israel into a select group of countries whose citizens are allowed to travel to the United States without getting a visa in advance.

The decision was announced Wednesday in Washington.

It comes despite U.S. concerns about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinian Americans.

The agreement is a major accomplishment for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who’s sparred frequently with the Biden administration.

Under the waiver program, as of Nov. 30, Israelis will be able to travel to the U.S. for business or leisure purposes for up to 90 days without a visa simply by registering with the Electronic System for Travel Authorization.

