US Agriculture Secretary Perdue announces $9.3 million in grants to expand E-15 access at Iowa gas stations during Mason City stop (AUDIO)
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley & US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue talk about the HBIIP program with reporters at Golden Grain Energy in Mason City
MASON CITY — US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue Thursday announced that the USDA has invested over $9.3 million in grants to increase ethanol and biodiesel sales in the state of Iowa. The Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program will help significantly increase the sales and use of higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel by expanding gas pump infrastructure for renewable fuels.
Perdue says the impediment of having E-15 offered at gas stations in Iowa year-round was access to the consumer. “That’s where it really matters is if the consumer has access. You and I both know, many stations have hidden that E-15 pump around in the back. It was kind of like putting tobacco in a cage where you had to go find it or ask for it. Now we are taking those skulls & crossbones off of those pumps, putting them out there with a single blended-type of pump. That’s what this program HBIIP is all about. It’s the high blending capabilities for a consumer to have the ultimate choice, that’s what we want to do.”
Perdue says providing more choices at the pump will help boost ethanol sales. “I’m confident that our wise consumers when they see a cleaner product, higher octane, lower price, that benefits their neighbors, I think they’re going to choose that. This is the beginning of getting this kind of situation and availability across the country, and if you go from 10 to 15, I’m not a math major, but that looks like a 50-percent increase.”
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the big hang-up in getting more gas stations to have higher blends of ethanol available is the infrastructure at the pump. “ You can’t use E-15 if you don’t have the infrastructure to put it in. So what the Secretary is announcing today is going to help these filling stations that feel they can’t quite afford a special pump for E-15, they have the ability to do it.”
Prior to today’s announcement, Iowa Democratic Party chairman Mark Smith held a virtual news conference to critique Perdue’s announcement. “This is an election year ploy,” Smith said.
Former Iowa Lieutenant Governor Patty Judge, a Democrat who also served two terms as the state’s ag secretary, says President Trump’s trade and biofuels policies have crushed the rural economy. “Now he thinks he can buy us off,” Judge says. “…What we’re seeing today is too little and it’s too late.”
Perdue dismissed the comments made by Smith and Judge, saying this program has been in the works for over a year. “It takes a while in the federal government to get things out. We announced this as Senator Grassley said several months ago and there are no tricks about that, it just takes a while to get that done. This is the timing that it came to fruition. We’re happy to have it here. It sounds like it may be sour grapes because they didn’t think of it.”
Perdue made the announcement during a stop at the Golden Grain Energy ethanol production plant in Mason City. Among the projects funded by the program are a $4.9 million to Ankeny-based Casey’s General Stores to replace 346 dispensers at 70 fueling stations across the Midwest. West Des Moines-based Kum & Go will use a $1.5 million grant to install 128 dispensers at 17 fueling stations in six states including Iowa.
Audio of press conference with reporters: