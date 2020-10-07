US Ag Secretary to be in Mason City Thursday to make major ethanol announcement
MASON CITY — United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will be in Mason City tomorrow to make a major announcement.
The US Department of Agriculture says the multimillion-dollar ethanol investment announcement will increase American ethanol and biofuels sales.
The USDA says it was made available through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program, which is to help increase significantly the sales and use of higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel by expanding the infrastructure for renewable fuels.
The program is also intended to encourage a more comprehensive approach to market higher blends by sharing the costs related to building out biofuels-related infrastructure.
Perdue will make the announcement after touring Golden Grain Energy’s ethanol production facility.