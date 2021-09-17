US 218 in Floyd to be closed starting next week
FLOYD — A portion of US Highway 218 in the community of Floyd will be closed starting next week with traffic being rerouted around the construction.
The Iowa Department of Transportation says pavement milling and resurfacing work on US 218 in Floyd will cause the road to be closed for about three weeks. During the closure, traffic will be detoured using US 18, Floyd County Road T-38, and State Highway 9. T
he DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. Drivers in the work zone should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles and wear their seat belt.