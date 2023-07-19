US 18/218 near Floyd to be closed for eight hours Thursday for shoulder repairs

FLOYD — Traffic on US Highways 18 and 218 near Floyd will be detoured on Thursday for about eight hours to allow crews to repair gravel shoulders that were damaged by recent heavy rain events.

Eastbound US Highway 18 will be closed and detoured at Floyd County Road T-38; westbound US 18/northbound US 218 will be closed and detoured at State Highway 14; while southbound US 218 will be detoured using Floyd County Road T-44 to US 218 at Exit 212.

During the closure, you will only be able to access the city of Floyd by traveling from the north on US 218.