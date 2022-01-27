UPDATED STORY — Britt man now charged with robbing three convenience stores in Mason City, one in Clear Lake
MASON CITY — A Britt man has now been charged with all three robberies of convenience stores in Cerro Gordo County this week, as well as the robbery of another Mason City convenience store earlier this month.
As we told you this morning, Clear Lake police announced that 23-year-old Houston Conway and 25-year-old Alexa Cockrell, both from Britt, were arrested in Mason City on Wednesday and charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony, in connection with the robbery of the Casey’s General Store at 202 US Highway 18 East on Sunday morning.
Mason City police in a written statement this morning say that Conway has additionally been charged with second-degree robbery in the robberies of the YesWay at 1224 North Federal on January 6th, the Casey’s at 813 North Federal on Sunday night, and of the YesWay at 637 12th Northeast on Wednesday morning. Conway has also been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony. Conway is currently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $42,500 bond.
Jail records show Cockrell is being held on two other charges, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of contempt in connection with violating a no contact order. She’s being held on a total of $11,300 bond.