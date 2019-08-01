      Weather Alert

UPDATED STORY — Britt explosion kills one

Aug 1, 2019 @ 12:34pm

BRITT — One man is dead after being injured during an explosion at a business near Britt on Wednesday.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says that 62-year-old Gary Olson died after an explosion at Mills and Sons Golf Cars just south of Britt Wednesday morning.

An investigation into the incident shows the explosion happened when a metal barrel used to collect oil somehow ignited. Olson was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday afternoon.

An owner of the business, Mark Miller, suffered a head injury when he fell while attempting to help Olson. He was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City for treatment. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the explosion.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Minnesota man faces drug charges after Worth County traffic stop
Trial set for Mason City woman accused of punching ER doctor
Mason City council approves development agreement for downtown hotel