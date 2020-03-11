UPDATED STORY — 18 Iowans on quarantined California cruise ship heading back to Iowa
DES MOINES — State officials say there are now 13 presumed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, after five more were identified Tuesday.
Twelve people in Johnson County and one person in Pottawattamie County tested presumptively positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The Johnson County cases are in people who all went on a recent cruise in Egypt.
Governor Kim Reynolds spoke with reporters Tuesday morning, before the latest test results were announced. “Naturally many questions are being asked about individuals that have been affected by the virus,” Reynolds says. “While we will provide information that’s relevant to protecting the health of the public, we will not provide some of the details about the Iowans affected out of respect for their privacy.”
A total of 21 people from Johnson County went on a cruise to Egypt. Twenty-two other Iowans were aboard the cruise boat that’s been off the California coast after some passengers tested positive. Eighteen of those Iowans are coming home from California aboard a charter flight. None are showing symptoms of Covid-19. “We are asking that they have an assessment done before they get on the charter plane to come back home. We’re asking that they do an assessment once they get here and I think the plan is to maybe have them to self-isolate for 14 days just to make sure we’re taking all precautions that we can,” Reynolds says. “But we’re still working through some of those details, but they will be finalized before they come back home.”
Officials are not revealing how the patients in Johnson County returned to Iowa or where they may have gone in the community before self-isolating at home. “Based on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s investigation, we know that these individuals had limited interaction in their communities and they did not attend any large public events,” Reynolds says, “so the potential risk to others is considered low.”
Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state medical director, amplifies that message. “Right now there’s no public notice that the public needs to be aware of,” Pedati says.
Reynolds says the Pottawattamie County patient had traveled recently to California and is self-isolating at home. “The reality is Covid-19 is now here and we can expect the number of tests and the number of positive cases will increase in the days to come,” Reynolds says. “While this news is concerning, it’s not cause for alarm. I want to assure Iowans tht we are prepared and we are taking additional steps to effectively manage the situation.”
Reynolds says the state will get a batch of federal money sometime in April to help cover the costs of investigating Covid-19 cases and other expenses.