UPDATED --- Mason City man identified as murder victim

MASON CITY — Police have released more information regarding a murder in southwestern Mason City on Monday.

The Mason City Police Department says they were called shortly before 1:30 Monday afternoon in regards to a welfare check at 1916 South Grover Avenue. As part of the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for a private residence and the surrounding property.

While searching the property, officers found a dead male who was later identified as 63-year-old Leroy White of Mason City.

51-year-old Frederick Olson of Mason City has been charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group also assisted with the investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Olson remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail, being held without bond until he makes his initial appearance in court.