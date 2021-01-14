UPDATED — Cerro Gordo, Worth, Franklin counties now in Blizzard Warning

Here are the latest advisories as of 9:45 Thursday morning. For more click on the red alert bar at the top of the page and/or head to this link
= The red area is a BLIZZARD WARNING
= The purple area is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
Worth-Cerro Gordo-Franklin-Hardin-
Including the cities of Northwood, Manly, Mason City, Clear Lake,
Hampton, Iowa Falls, Eldora, and Ackley
917 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory today, additional
snow accumulations of up to one inch are possible today.
* WHERE…North Central Iowa.
* WHEN…For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
PM CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST
this evening.
* IMPACTS…For today, some travel impacts are possible. For
tonight through Friday, travel could be very difficult if not
impossible at times with blowing snow significantly reducing
visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday
evening, Friday morning, and Friday evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Palo Alto-Hancock-Pocahontas-Humboldt-
Wright-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Pocahontas,
Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda, Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove,
Clarion, Belmond, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake,
Schaller, Early, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy,
Fort Dodge, and Webster City
404 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches with winds gusting as
high as 50 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow with
accumulations of up to one inch and winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…North Central Iowa.
* WHEN…For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
PM CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST
this evening.
* IMPACTS…For today, some travel impacts are possible. For
tonight through Friday, travel could be very difficult if not
impossible at times with blowing snow significantly reducing
visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday
evening, Friday morning, and Friday evening commutes. Isolated
power outages and tree damage may occur with the gusty winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Fillmore-
Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City,
New Hampton, Oelwein, and Preston
424 AM CST Thu Jan 14 2021
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM
CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From noon today to 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and Friday morning commute.
Some blowing and drifting snow is possible later Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.