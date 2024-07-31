The person responsible for the hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a Lexus owner has been identified as Keith Anthony McBride, a resident of Manassas.

A reported hit-and-run at the Oasis at Montclair Apartment Complex on Stedham Circle in Dumfries prompted officers to respond to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.

Virginia Beach City police located and arrested McBride on Saturday, July 27, according to authorities.

McBride approached 37-year-old Vasquez Galvan while he was outside of his gold Lexus SUV, as stated by a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department.

As the incident unfolded, the man identified as McBridge hopped into the driver’s seat of the Lexus and began reversing the vehicle, while the owner desperately clung onto it.

According to investigators, McBride was responsible for driving into an unoccupied vehicle and then speeding forward, causing Galvan to be thrown off and ultimately run over.

Last week, authorities declared that he passed away due to his injuries after being taken to a local hospital in a hurry.

Police arrived too late to catch McBride, who had already fled the area in the stolen SUV. Galvan, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of medical professionals, he later succumbed to his injuries.

During an investigation of an unrelated call, the police discovered the stolen Lexus RX 300 on July 23. The vehicle was found in the 14900 block of Ashdale Circle in Woodbridge. Additionally, the authorities obtained surveillance images of the man who they believe was involved in the fatal incident on Stedham Circle.

On Friday night, the department made an announcement identifying McBride as the suspect. The following day, he was charged with felony murder, felony hit-and-run, and grand larceny auto.

According to the description provided, McBride has a height of 5 feet 10 inches and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The authorities are still investigating the incident.

