UPDATE — Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories continue for area

MASON CITY — Some areas have been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory, including the Mason City/Clear Lake area, but other ares in the northwestern part of our listening area are still in a Winter Storm Warning. Details as of 5:30 AM below, updated information can be found by clicking on the red weather alert tab at the top of the page:
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth counties from 6:00 PM tonight to 12:00 noon Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories are now in effect for Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Mitchell, Franklin, Wright counties from 6:00 PM to 12:00 noon Wednesday
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Pocahontas- Humboldt-Sac-Calhoun-Crawford-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda, Gilmore City, Humboldt, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, and Denison
1024 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation later today switching to moderate or heavy snow by early evening with near blizzard conditions expected by early Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8+ inches, highest amounts possible far northwest. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch from Denison and Carroll toward north central Iowa. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph by early Wednesday.
* WHERE…West central, northwest and north central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility with near blizzard conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening`s and tomorrow morning`s commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches with isolated power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Cerro Gordo-Wright-Franklin-Webster-Hamilton-Carroll-Greene- Audubon-
Including the cities of Mason City, Clear Lake, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Fort Dodge, Webster City, Carroll, Jefferson, Audubon, and Exira
1024 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation today changing to wind blown snow early Wednesday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Ice accumulations from a light glaze to several hundredths of an inch possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph by early tomorrow.
* WHERE…West central to north central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slick road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening`s or tomorrow morning`s commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches with isolated power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Mitchell-Howard-Floyd-Houston-
Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Charles City,
and Caledonia
1110 AM CST Tue Nov 26 2019
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow to wintry mix. Snow of 2 to 4 inches and a light glaze of ice possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…In Iowa, Floyd and Howard Counties. In Minnesota, Houston County.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
