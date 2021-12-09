UPDATE — WINTER STORM WARNING now in effect Friday morning to Saturday morning
National Weather Service graphic
MASON CITY — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock and Kossuth counties from 9:00 AM on Friday morning to 6:00 AM Saturday morning. 5-9 inches of snow are forecast for these parts of the listening area.
A winter storm with moderate to heavy snowfall, along with blowing and drifting snow, is expected Friday into Friday Night. Hazardous travel is expected over north central Iowa beginning later Friday morning or early afternoon due to snow and blowing snow. The snow may be heavy at times with rates approaching 1 inch per hour.
Travel concerns extend further south toward the US Highway 20 corridor where several inches of snow and perhaps a light glazing of ice are possible beginning Friday afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Wright and Franklin counties from noon Friday to 6:00 AM Saturday. 2-5 inches of snow and a light glaze of ice are possible.