UPDATE — Winnebago supervisor Stensrud says he “just blew it” by allegedly being intoxicated at meeting

A screenshot of a Youtube video from the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors meeting on May 21, 2019. Supervisor Mike Stensrud is on the left

FOREST CITY — Winnebago County Supervisor Mike Stensrud says he made a mistake by allegedly showing up intoxicated to a Board of Supervisors meeting this week.

A Forest City police officer was dispatched to the Winnebago County Courthouse shortly after the conclusion of Tuesday morning’s meeting of the supervisors for a male that was possibly intoxicated. A criminal complaint says the officer spoke to Stensrud, and a breath sample that Stensrud agreed to provide to the officer showed that his blood alcohol level was .09.

The complaint says the officer also examined a cup that Stensrud had and said the cup smelled of an alcoholic beverage. A video of the meeting, which you can view below, shows Stensrud drinking from a large plastic cup with a straw in it. The complaint also says the officer took a pistol out of Stensrud’s right pocket.

The Associated Press reports that Stensrud says he sought treatment for drinking in January and was sober until Tuesday but “just blew it”.

Stensrud has been charged with public intoxication and carrying a firearm while under the influence and is scheduled to appear in court on June 24th.

Stensrud, who played football at Iowa State University before going pro, was in the NFL for a decade before retiring in 1989.