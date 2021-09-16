UPDATE — Waterloo man dead after crash on Mason City’s east side Wednesday morning
MASON CITY — A Waterloo man is dead after a fiery semi versus pickup truck collision on Mason City’s east side early Wednesday morning.
The Mason City Police Department says at about 5:40 AM, a semi driven by 52-year-old Amar Pinjo was southbound on California Avenue and proceeded through the stop sign at the intersection of State Highway 122, striking a pickup driven by 57-year-old Matt Hoveland of Osage, who was traveling westbound on the highway.
After striking the pickup, the semi veered off the roadway into a corn field and was engulfed in flames. Pinjo was ejected from the semi after it left the roadway and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Mason City Fire Department was able to extricate Hoveland out of his vehicle and transported him to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
State Highway 122 was blocked for about six hours Wednesday morning due to the difficulty of extinguishing the fire because of its location in the corn field.
Police say the crash remains under investigation.