UPDATE — Police say missing Mason City man found dead, foul play not suspected
MASON CITY — Authorities now say a missing Mason City man has been found dead.
The Mason City Police Department on Wednesday evening issued an advisory saying that 29-year-old Zachary Solum disappeared after leaving a southwest Mason City location on foot after a family argument.
Mike McKelvey of the Police Department in a written statement issued late this morning says that Solum was found dead at about 8 o’clock on Wednesday night. There is no evidence of foul play at this time but an autopsy is pending.
McKelvey says family and friends appreciate the help and support offered by several community members over the last few days in their search for Solum.