Update — names released in fatal accident near Rockwell Thursday
By KGLO News
|
Oct 12, 2018 @ 11:57 AM

ROCKWELL — The names have been released of those involved in a fatal garbage truck versus pickup truck accident north of Rockwell on Thursday.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened shortly before 6:45 Thursday morning at 170th Street and Quail Avenue. The Patrol says the garbage truck was eastbound on 170th while the pickup was northbound on Quail, with both vehicles entering the intersection simultaneously.

The driver of the pickup, 28-year-old Christopher Light of Rockwell, was killed in the accident. The driver of the garbage truck has been identified as 54-year-old Brian Dahl of Mason City.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bowers sentenced to ten years in prison for voluntary manslaughter (AUDIO) Ernst warns oil industry will fight E15 progress Calls by farmers to Iowa Concern Hotline are up Drying soybeans can be risky: ‘they will burn everything up’ Iowa Department of Public Health recommends you get a flu shot now to be prepared Missing Mason City man found in California