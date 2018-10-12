Update — names released in fatal accident near Rockwell Thursday

ROCKWELL — The names have been released of those involved in a fatal garbage truck versus pickup truck accident north of Rockwell on Thursday.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened shortly before 6:45 Thursday morning at 170th Street and Quail Avenue. The Patrol says the garbage truck was eastbound on 170th while the pickup was northbound on Quail, with both vehicles entering the intersection simultaneously.

The driver of the pickup, 28-year-old Christopher Light of Rockwell, was killed in the accident. The driver of the garbage truck has been identified as 54-year-old Brian Dahl of Mason City.