Unvaccinated Red Sox Can’t Play In Toronto

Apr 18, 2022 @ 8:53am

(Boston, MA) — Multiple Boston Red Sox players will not be with the team in Toronto for next week’s series against the Blue Jays. Major League Baseball has no restrictions on unvaccinated players, but those who have not been vaccinated for coronavirus cannot enter Canada. Players who are unvaccinated will be placed on the restricted list, meaning they will not be paid for those games. Sox pitcher Tanner Houck has admitted that he’s one of the unvaccinated who will be staying home.

