KGLO News KGLO News Logo

University of Iowa grad presiding over U.S. House Speaker vote

January 6, 2023 5:24AM CST
Share
University of Iowa grad presiding over U.S. House Speaker vote
Cheryl Lynn Johnson (U.S. House photo)

WASHINGTON — As Republicans wrangle with the decision of who will win the role of House Speaker, a University of Iowa graduate has been managing the voting and debate on the House floor.

Cheryl Lynn Johnson has been the Clerk of the U.S. House since February 25, 2019. Since there’s no speaker of the House yet, Johnson as House Clerk is the presiding officer of the House. Johnson graduated from the University of Iowa in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

Johnson, who was born in New Orleans, earned a law degree from Howard University in 1984. She was legal counsel for several committees in the U.S. House for nearly two decades and worked at the Smithsonian Institute for 10 years before returning to the U.S. House four years ago.

For the latest

Trending

1

12:00 PM UPDATE --- Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
2

Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds
3

Mason City man's kidnapping trial scheduled to start on Wednesday
4

Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
5

Iowa House Speaker opposes maneuver to fill Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation fund