      Weather Alert
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment

Universities plan steps to handle budget realities

Jul 25, 2019 @ 10:39am

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Northern Iowa and University of Iowa are identifying areas that could be trimmed to handle revenue limitations.

Officials say in budget documents sent to the Iowa Board of Regents that Northern Iowa expects to receive $3 million less to spend this coming year than last, in part because of stagnant tuition rates and declining enrollment.

Northern Iowa plans to cut the number of course sections and reduce the teaching force.

The University of Iowa expects to have $1 million more to spend next year, but officials say that may not be enough to prevent future cutbacks. University officials told the regents about efforts to review activities for elimination.

Iowa State officials expect to collect $9 million more in revenue in the coming year.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
1 day ago
Mason City council approves development agreement for downtown hotel
1 day ago
Former Boondocks diner to offer Indian food soon, motel & truck stop reopen
2 days ago
Mason City council approves development agreement for Kraft Heinz plant expansion
1 day ago
Forest City man gets suspended prison sentence on arson charge
1 day ago