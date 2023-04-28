United Way partnering with agencies to assist tenants of Kirk Apartments fire, goal is to raise $40,000

MASON CITY — The United Way of North Central Iowa is partnering with multiple community agencies to provide assistance to the tenants that lost everything in the Kirk Apartments fire earlier this week in downtown Mason City.

The United Way has launched a Kirk Fire Crisis Fund that will be used by the partner agencies to provide things such as rental assistance, utilities, and financial assistance to the victims as they rebuild after the fire. The United Way says their goal is to raise $40,000 for the 40 households impacted by the fire.

If you would like to donate, you can call their office at 641-423-1774, or you can click on this link.

The United Way says in addition to raising funds, they are partnering with the Salvation Army to store large item donations of furniture and household goods at their warehouse at 2911 4th Southeast. They ask that you call ahead prior to bringing a large item donation to make sure a staff member is available to open their office.