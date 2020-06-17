United Way of North Central Iowa announces second round of pandemic funding to nonprofits
MASON CITY — The United Way of North Central Iowa has announced their second round of funding to help local nonprofit organizations struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. 12 organizations were chosen to be awarded money from the United Way’s COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund by a committee of United Way, public health, emergency management and nonprofit representatives. The recipients include:
- $3999 to One Vision for increased sanitation needs
- $3446 to Mosaic in Northern Iowa for increased sanitation needs
- $3000 to the Food Bank of Iowa for emergency food assistance
- $3000 to Charlie Brown Preschool & Child Care for summer activities for children
- $2500 to 43 North Iowa for increased sanitation needs
- $2000 to YSS Francis Lauer for increased sanitation needs
- $1500 to Crisis Intervention Service for client assistance and technology for remote work
- $1500 to Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa for increased sanitation needs
- $1000 to North Iowa Court Appointed Special Advocate Program for technology to provide remote visits with children in need of assistance
- $1000 to Lake Mills Community Preschool & Daycare for increased sanitation needs
- $750 to Kossuth County Child Assistance Resource Education Team for client assistance
- $500 to Greater Iowa Youth For Christ for increased sanitation needs
United Way of North Central Iowa CEO Jen Arends says as the pandemic continues to evolve, the second round of funding reflects the need to move towards rebuilding in our nonprofit networks.