      Weather Alert

United Way of North Central Iowa announces first round of funding to help nonprofits during COVID-19 pandemic

Apr 28, 2020 @ 12:11pm

MASON CITY — The United Way of North Central Iowa has awarded the first round of funding to help local nonprofits struggling with the COVID-19 crisis. Nine organizations that were chosen by a committee of United Way, public health, emergency management and nonprofit representatives were awarded money from the United Way’s COVID-19 Disaster Relief emergency funds:

  • $3000 to the Mohawk Market for food pantry assistance
  • $2000 to the Hampton Senior Center for emergency rent and utility assistance
  • $2000 to La Luz Hispana for emergency assistance to families
  • $2000 to Iowa Legal Aid for emergency legal assistance relating to COVID-19
  • $1500 to North Iowa Community Action Organization for emergency food assistance
  • $1000 will go to Floyd County CERT for emergency food assistance
  • $800 for TLC Childcare for increased sanitation
  • $500 to Lutheran Services of Iowa for telecommunication for family services
  • $100 to Elderbridge for emergency rent assistance

United Way of North Central Iowa CEO Jen Arends says agencies providing services to the most vulnerable in our community are seeing a stark rise due to the pandemic, and nonprofits are having to increase and diversify the services they offer at the same time funding is becoming more tenuous. 

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved