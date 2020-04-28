United Way of North Central Iowa announces first round of funding to help nonprofits during COVID-19 pandemic
MASON CITY — The United Way of North Central Iowa has awarded the first round of funding to help local nonprofits struggling with the COVID-19 crisis. Nine organizations that were chosen by a committee of United Way, public health, emergency management and nonprofit representatives were awarded money from the United Way’s COVID-19 Disaster Relief emergency funds:
- $3000 to the Mohawk Market for food pantry assistance
- $2000 to the Hampton Senior Center for emergency rent and utility assistance
- $2000 to La Luz Hispana for emergency assistance to families
- $2000 to Iowa Legal Aid for emergency legal assistance relating to COVID-19
- $1500 to North Iowa Community Action Organization for emergency food assistance
- $1000 will go to Floyd County CERT for emergency food assistance
- $800 for TLC Childcare for increased sanitation
- $500 to Lutheran Services of Iowa for telecommunication for family services
- $100 to Elderbridge for emergency rent assistance
United Way of North Central Iowa CEO Jen Arends says agencies providing services to the most vulnerable in our community are seeing a stark rise due to the pandemic, and nonprofits are having to increase and diversify the services they offer at the same time funding is becoming more tenuous.