United Way asks for assistance in helping respond to Kirk Apartments fire victims

MASON CITY — The United Way of North Central Iowa is asking for your help in volunteering to organize and accept donations into their warehouse for tenants impacted by the Kirk Apartments fire last week.

The United Way says their two-person staff is not able to handle this task by themselves and are in need of some extra hands to organize everything to distribute out to those in need. The United Way says as of right now, the Salvation Army space is full so the United Way is now serving as the main drop-off point and they are filled up on clothing.

If you want to volunteer or if you have any questions regarding making donations, you can call the United Way at 641-423-1774.